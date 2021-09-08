GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $916.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $343,375.58 and approximately $916.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

