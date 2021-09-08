Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

