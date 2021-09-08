Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. 801,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,334,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

