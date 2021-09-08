Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 28,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 118,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 58,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. 1,808,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

