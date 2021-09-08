Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.91.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.92. 64,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $463.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

