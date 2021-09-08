Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $194.11. The company had a trading volume of 111,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,018. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

