Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 57.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

