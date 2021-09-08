Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 106.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.