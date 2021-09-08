Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

