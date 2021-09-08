Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,412.48

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,412.48 ($18.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($18.29). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.29), with a volume of 23,962 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £363.09 million and a P/E ratio of 115.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,413.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

