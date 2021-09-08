good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$2.15 Price Target at Pi Financial

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been given a C$2.15 target price by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of GDNP stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.91. The company had a trading volume of 407,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,558. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.75.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

