Goose Finance (EGG) Price Tops $0.53

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $929,245.80 and $243,534.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00158966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00725680 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.