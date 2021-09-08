Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,407 shares of company stock worth $48,008,372. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.42, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

