Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.60.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,407 shares of company stock worth $48,008,372. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ GSHD opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.42, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
