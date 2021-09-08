Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) shares rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 18,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 51,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 134.02% and a net margin of 50.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.