Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Receives C$2.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRN shares. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$2.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

CVE GRN traded up C$0.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

