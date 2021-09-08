Gries Financial LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,435,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average of $185.08. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

