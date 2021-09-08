Gries Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 29,004 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.11. 46,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,137. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

