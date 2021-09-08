Gries Financial LLC Sells 168 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 24,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

AMGN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.55. 49,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average is $240.51. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

