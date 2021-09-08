Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Tops One Day Volume of $392.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $870,797.25 and $392.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00154556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.60 or 0.00730058 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.