GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $299,000 Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,832 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CCO opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.