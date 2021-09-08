GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $287,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.