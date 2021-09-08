GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Opera by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.11. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.