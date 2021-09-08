GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 3,497 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,821,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADUS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

