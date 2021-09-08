GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 901 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $289.90 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.41 and a 200-day moving average of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

