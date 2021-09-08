GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $292,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $102.68 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

