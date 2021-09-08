GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.