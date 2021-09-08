GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,998 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 592,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,394. The company has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

