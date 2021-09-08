GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $17.51 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

