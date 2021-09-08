GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,902. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

