GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,324 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 4.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.45% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $72,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.06. 15,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,267. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

