GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 5,879 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,399,000 after buying an additional 84,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,994,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $157,549,000 after purchasing an additional 164,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. 78,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

