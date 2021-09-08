GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Oracle stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 208,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,211. The company has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.