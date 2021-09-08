H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 48,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,056. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. Analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.