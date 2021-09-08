Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Shares of HAE opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $97,229. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

