Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,960 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

