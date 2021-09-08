Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HMSNF. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

