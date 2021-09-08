Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.45 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

NSP opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

