Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

