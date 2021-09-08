Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Maximus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMS opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

