Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

