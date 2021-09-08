Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 9,468 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 242,260 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after buying an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after buying an additional 116,301 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,716,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

