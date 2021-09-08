Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9,800 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 74.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.