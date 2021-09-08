Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 19,500 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,493,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $22,929,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $34,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MNTV opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.26. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

