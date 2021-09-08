Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

