Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Camping World were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Camping World by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Camping World by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

