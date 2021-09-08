Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $421,000 Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 95.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 294,332 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,934 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.