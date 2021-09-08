Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $387,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2,405.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.