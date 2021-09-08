Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,830. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

