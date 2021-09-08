Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,762 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $38,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

AEIS stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,906. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

