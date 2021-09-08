Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HAYW) Lock-Up Period To End on September 8th

Hayward’s (NYSE:HAYW) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Hayward had issued 40,277,778 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Hayward’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

