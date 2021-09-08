Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HAYW) Lock-Up Period To End on September 8th

Hayward’s (NYSE:HAYW) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Hayward had issued 40,277,778 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Hayward’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
Shares of Hayward stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
